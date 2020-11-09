Campbell suffered a calf strain during Sunday's win over the Colts and is expected to miss "multiple weeks," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Ravens don't believe this will be a long-term issue, but Campbell will undergo tests over the next few days to pinpoint a timeline for return. The veteran defensive end isn't expected to play in Week 10 against the Patriots, and he could be an IR candidate considering the team is scheduled for a Thursday night game in Week 12. Rookie Justin Madubuike is slated to start at defensive end if Campbell indeed misses time.
