Campbell (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is viewed as a game-day decision for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens will put the star defensive lineman through a pre-game workout before a determination on his status is made ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. While managing the calf injury, Campbell sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to limited activity Friday.