Campbell (calf) is inactive heading into Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The five-time Pro Bowler has been labeled as doubtful since Friday, and it's now confirmed he will sit out a second consecutive game. Campbell missed Week 10 with the same calf strain, having initially sustained the injury Nov. 8 against the Colts. A March trade acquisition from Jacksonville, Campbell has thus far recorded four sacks, 24 tackles and six pass deflections in his debut campaign with the Ravens. Now Campbell shifts attention to a possible Thanksgiving night return against the Steelers.