Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Campbell (calf) is day-to-day heading into the Week 11 matchup against Tennessee, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is encouraging news for the veteran defensive end, as his calf injury had to potential to knock him out for multiple weeks. Campbell will be closely monitored during the practice week before the Ravens make a final decision. If he's forced to miss a second straight game, however, Justin Madubuike is expected to start in his place.