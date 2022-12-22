Campbell (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Falcons, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Campbell was forced out with a knee injury during Baltimore's Week 15 loss to the Browns, and he'll now miss at least one game due to this issue. The 26-year-old has recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended over 13 games this season, and his next chance to play will come versus Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Campbell out, Brent Urban should be in line to start against Atlanta.