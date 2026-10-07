The Ravens acquired Jurgens (concussion) and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Jurgens may not be ready to play Week 5 in Atlanta after landing in the NFL's concussion protocol Monday coming out of his final game with Philadelphia over the weekend, he fills a critical need at center for the Ravens. Baltimore has already lost its top three options on the depth chart at center, with Danny Pinter (knee) out for the season and with Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) recently joining him on injured reserve. Rookie first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane started at center for the Ravens in this past Sunday's win over the Titans, but he'll shift back over to his more natural spot at right guard once Jurgens clears the protocol.