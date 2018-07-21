Ravens' Cameron Lee: Inks deal with Ravens
Lee signed a contract with the Ravens on Saturday.
Lee appeared in just two games with the Bears last season, but he didn't start either of them. He will attempt to earn a 53-man spot with the Raves out of camp to provide depth along the interior line.
