Ravens' Carl Davis: Exits with hamstring injury
Davis sustained a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Davis suffered the injury early in the first half and had not returned prior to halftime. Patrick Ricard is next up on the depth chart at reserve nose tackle for the Ravens.
