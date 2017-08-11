Ravens' Carl Davis: Logs quarterback hit Thursday
Davis (ankle) recorded one quarterback hit during Thursday's preseason win over the Redskins.
The third-year lineman out of Iowa is entering a crucial year in his young career after missing the 2016 season with an ankle injury. Davis made his presence felt Thursday, however, as he generated pressure from the interior and got after the passer. Now that Davis is healthy, he's yet another young and talented piece that adds depth along the Ravens front.
