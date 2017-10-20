Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings with a thigh injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was a full participant in practices throughout the week, so he doesn't seem at much serious risk of being unavailable Sunday. However, if Davis is active Sunday, he's unlikely to carry much IDP intrigue. He has eight tackles in five games this season.

