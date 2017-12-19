Davis may be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Colts due to a leg injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Davis suffered the unspecified leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Browns, and was able to play only 10 of 64 defensive snaps as a result. Head coach John Harbaugh said that injured reserve is currently not a consideration, but did indicate the 25-year-old had a real possibility of sitting out Week 16.