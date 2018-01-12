Davis underwent offseason shoulder surgery and hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The former Iowa Hawkeye had his most productive professional season in 2017, but he did battle a shoulder issue down the stretch that ultimately required surgery once the campaign ended. Davis suffered the injury in Week 15 against Cleveland and though he was active for the final two games, his snap counts were scaled back dramatically. He finished the year with 19 total tackles and 0.5 sacks over 15 games. Davis enters a pivotal year in his young career as the 2015 third-rounder has yet to truly live up to his draft position, so if the shoulder rehab lingers into training camp, it could put him behind the curve.