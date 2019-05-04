Ravens' Charles Scarff: Inks deal with Ravens

Scarff signed a contract with the Ravens on Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Scarff, a Delawre product, checks in at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds. He projects as a run-blocking tight end rather than a pass catcher, which makes him a perfect fit in Baltimore. Still, he will need to impress during OTAs and camp if he wants a shot at landing on the Ravens' 53-man roster.