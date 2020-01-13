Ravens' Charles Scarff: Secures future contract
Scarff signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
With the Ravens' season ending earlier than expected, they're gearing up for next season by signing their practice-squad players. Scarff is a run-blocking tight end, but he has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in 2020 since Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle will all be under contract next ear.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.