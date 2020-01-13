Play

Scarff signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With the Ravens' season ending earlier than expected, they're gearing up for next season by signing their practice-squad players. Scarff is a run-blocking tight end, but he has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster in 2020 since Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle will all be under contract next ear.

