The Ravens activated Kolar (forearm) from injured reserve Friday.
Kolar remains listed as questionable, but this move would suggest he's going to play in Saturday's game against the Browns, as the Ravens try to hold onto the AFC North title. Kolar is recovering from a broken forearm suffered in practiced ahead of Week 13, and he's missed the required four contests while on injured reserve.
More News
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Not limited in return to practice•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Hopeful to return for Week 18•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Designated to return•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Goes on IR due to broken forearm•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Nursing broken arm•