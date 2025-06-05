Kolar (arm) is an active on-field participant at OTAs, per the Ravens' official site.

Kolar secured a career-high nine of 11 targets for 131 yards and one score while suiting up for 13 regular-season games in 2024, though he remained an afterthought in the receiving game compared to top tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. He missed four games due to a broken forearm, then returned for Week 18 and the playoffs before another arm injury forced him out of Baltimore's divisional-round loss to the Bills, but Kolar now appears fully healthy. As the 2022 fourth-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie deal, he remains positioned for a reserve role behind Andrews and Likely.