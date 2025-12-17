Kolar went without a target while playing 21 of the Ravens' 41 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

Though his 51 percent offensive snap share was his highest rate since Week 3, Kolar went without a target for just the third time in 12 games on a day in which quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted just 12 passes. Kolar will have a chance at seeing more pass-game involvement on the occasions that the Ravens aren't sitting on big leads, but he'll still be third in line for targets at tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.