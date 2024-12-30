The Ravens are hopeful that Kolar (forearm) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kolar was designated to return from IR on Monday after missing the last four games due to a fractured arm that he suffered against the Chargers in Week 12. Head coach John Harbaugh said that Baltimore will evaluate Kolar's progression in practice in order to determine whether the third-year tight end will play Saturday. If Kolar is cleared to play, he would serve as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.