Kolar played in two games as a rookie and recorded four receptions for 49 yards on six targets.

The fourth-round selection out of Iowa State had his rookie season thrown off kilter by a sports hernia that required surgery during the preseason. He did not see his first game action until Week 17 but managed to make an impact in the regular season finale against the Bengals with four grabs for 49 yards. Fair or not, Kolar will be compared to fellow rookie tight end Isaiah Likely as they were drafted in the same round and both are competing to be the top tight end behind Mark Andrews. Kolar gets an incomplete grade for his rookie season due to the injury while Likely became a reliable part of the offense. If the offense does not change in 2023, Kolar could take over the role occupied by Josh Oliver provided Oliver is not retained. A less tight end-reliant system could put Kolar in a squeeze for playing time, however.