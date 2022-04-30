The Ravens selected Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

A three-time first-team All-Big 12 tight end, Kolar was a busy pass catcher at Iowa State thanks to his standout athleticism at 6-foot-7, 252 pounds (4.62-second 40, 7.0-second three-cone drill). Nick Boyle remains as Baltimore's clear run-blocking specialist and toolsy Josh Oliver could threaten to earn playing time in the Ravens' run-oriented offense, but it's pretty clear Kolar could fit in some sub packages early on and profiles as a solid receiving specialist in the near future.