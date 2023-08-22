Kolar caught two of three targets for 61 yards in Monday's preseason matchup with Washington.

The 2022 fourth-round pick worked as Baltimore's top tight end with both Mark Andrews (rest) and Isaiah Likely (undisclosed) held out. Kolar had a nice outing, but so did undrafted rookie Travis Vokolek, who now has a 5-58-2 receiving line through two preseason games. While Kolar is unlikely to lose his roster spot, the Ravens now seem more likely to keep four tight ends. Both should get plenty of snaps in the preseason finale Saturday against Tampa Bay, considering the Ravens have only the four aforementioned TEs on their roster.