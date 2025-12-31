Kolar (nose) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kolar may have picked up the injury during the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Packers, when he played 57 snaps (37 on offense, 20 on special teams) while failing to haul in his lone target from Tyler Huntley late in the third quarter. Kolar will have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Steelers.