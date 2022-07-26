Kolar is being evaluated for a possible sports hernia injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens aren't likely to rush the rookie fourth-round pick, as he'd presumably start training camp behind at least Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. The Ravens also took another receiving-minded tight end in Round 4 (Isaiah Likely) 11 picks after Kolar. Any scenario with rookie-year fantasy value for Likely or Kolar would figure to involve Andrews missing time. It now sounds as if Kolar will miss time this summer.