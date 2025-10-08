Kolar hauled in his lone target for a 10-yard reception in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

After logging at least half the snaps in each of the Ravens' first three games, Kolar has unsurprisingly seen his playing time trend down the past two weeks while Baltimore has welcomed fellow tight end Isaiah Likely back from a foot injury. Andrews and Likely remain the Ravens' top two options at the position, but Kolar still logged 20 of the team's 43 snaps on offense in Week 5 while Baltimore frequently deployed Likely out of the slot.