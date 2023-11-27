Kolar was not targeted on 19 snaps against the Chargers in Week 12.

There was some debate in fantasy circles as to whether it would be Kolar or Isaiah Likely as the next man up following Mark Andrews' injury. Likely appears to be emphatically ahead of Kolar as it stands, as Likely played 73 percent of the snaps and recorded four receptions for 40 yards on six targets. Kolar has some utility as a blocker, and his collegiate production points to him having useful pass-catching ability, but Likely is clearly a hurdle to him getting on the mainstream fantasy radar. The Ravens will be on a bye before their Week 14 matchup with the Rams.