Kolar was not targeted over 30 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

With Isaiah Likely out, Kolar moved into a bigger role in the Baltimore offense as he was out there for 60 percent of the snaps. He played just seven fewer snaps than Mark Andrews. However, the healthy snap count did not translate into targets. Kolar helped out as a blocker, and Baltimore only threw it 19 times in total. The fourth-year tight end should have healthy snap counts while Likely is sidelined, but Sunday's outing shows that snaps won't necessarily translate into targets.