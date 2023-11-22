Kolar played 12 of the Ravens' 66 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a 13-yard reception in Thursday's 34-20 win over the Bengals.

Kolar has played double-digit snaps in four of the Ravens' past five games, but it wasn't until the Week 11 contest that he picked up his first target since Baltimore's season opener. It's no coincidence that both of the two targets Kolar has drawn this season have come in games in which top tight end Mark Andrews either didn't play or exited early due to injury. Andrews was removed from Thursday's contest with fibula and ankle injuries that are likely to result on him landing on injured reserve, so Kolar should have a path to a more prominent role on offense over Baltimore's next four contests. However, Kolar will likely be limited to the No. 2 role at tight end, as Isaiah Likely is expected to step in as Andrews' primary replacement in the starting lineup and could end up dominating the snaps at the position.