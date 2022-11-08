Baltimore activated Kolar (sports hernia) from its injured reserve list Tuesday ahead of its Week 10 bye.
Kolar spent the first nine weeks of his rookie season on the Ravens' injured reserve list with a sports hernia, but with the additional benefit of a Week 10 bye, it seems he should be ready to go for Week 11 versus Carolina. The fourth-rounder out of Iowa State boasts great length and an impressive college stat sheet, but he probably won't see many opportunities as long as Mark Andrews (shoulder) is healthy.