Kolar (forearm) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Kolar was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he's been a full participant in practice all week. If he's activated off IR ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale, he would serve as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Prior to his forearm injury, Kolar registered nine catches (on 11 targets) for 131 yards and one touchdown across 12 games.
