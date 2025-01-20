Kolar (arm) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Bills, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Kolar suffered an arm injury in the second half, forcing him to exit the game. His absence doesn't carry much of an impact on offense and Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely continue to operate as the team's top options at tight end.
