The Ravens designated Kolar (sports hernia) to return from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Once Kolar returns to practice, Baltimore will have a 21-day window to activate him before they would have to place him back on their injured reserve list for the season. When the 2022 fourth-rounder is ready to play, he'll likely serve as added depth for the team's tight end group but could find himself in the mix for rotational snaps along with Isaiah Likely, behind usual starter Mark Andrews.