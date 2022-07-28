Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Kolar will receive surgery "early next week" to address a lingering sports hernia injury.
Harbaugh added that the surgery will "clean up" a lingering injury that dates back to Kolar's college days with Iowa State, which the rookie tight end seems to have aggravated at some point during the offseason. Harbaugh did not provide an expected timeline for Kolar's return, but he likely will miss significant time this coming preseason. Once fully recovered, the 6-foot-6 tight end should vie for a role behind Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and possibly even fellow rookie Isaiah Likely.