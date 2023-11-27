Kolar (illness) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

Kolar approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll be available to work alongside fellow tight end Isaiah Likely. With Mark Andrews (ankle) on IR and out indefinitely following ankle surgery, Kolar figures to see added snaps in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen what sort of volume he might see Sunday, with Likely presumably destined to absorb a decent portion of Andrews' target share going forward.