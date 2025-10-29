Kolar notched a 10-yard touchdown reception on his lone target in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

Though he finished third among Baltimore tight ends in playing time by taking the field for 25 of the Ravens' 62 offensive snaps (40 percent), Kolar ended up generating a better fantasy line than Mark Andrews (3-34-0) and Isaiah Likely (2-8-0) by virtue of finding paydirt for the first time this season. The Ravens should continue to make frequent use of all three of their tight ends throughout the campaign, but expect Andrews and Likely to outproduce Kolar as pass catchers more often than not.