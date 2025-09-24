Kolar caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Monday's 38-30 loss to the Lions.

Kolar's two receptions Monday were his first of the season. The 26-year-old tight end played 29 of the Ravens' 57 offensive snaps in the contest, while teammate Mark Andrews was on the field for 46 snaps. It was a big day for Andrews, catching all six of his targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while Kolar was mostly used as a blocker. With Isaiah Likely (foot) nearing a return, Kolar will likely see his playing time take a hit in the coming weeks. He should remain far off the fantasy radar going forward, and next up for the Ravens is a Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.