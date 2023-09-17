Kolar (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
With Mark Andrews unavailable, Kolar played 13 offensive snaps in the season opener but failed to haul in his only target. Andrews has been cleared to suit up in Week 2, leaving Kolar as the odd man out. Isaiah Likely will serve as the top backup behind Andrews.
