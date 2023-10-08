Kolar (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.
Kolar played the last two weeks and saw extended playing time on special teams in Week 4 against the Browns but did not record a stat. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are set to be the tight end options Sunday for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
More News
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Injury-marred rookie season•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Inactive versus Bengals•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Looks good in first extended action•
-
Ravens' Charlie Kolar: Healthy scratch Sunday•