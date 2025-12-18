Awuzie (foot) remained a non-participant in practice Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Awuzie didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after exiting this past Sunday's win over the Bengals due to a foot injury. The starting cornerback will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Patriots. T.J. Tampa would probably continue to fill in if Awuzie doesn't play.