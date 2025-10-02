Awuzie (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Awuzie has missed the first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury that he may have sustained during the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. He'll have to practice in a least a limited fashion Friday to have a chance at playing against the Texans in Sunday's home tilt. With Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Nate Wiggins (elbow) all working through injuries, the Ravens may have to turn to some combination of Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin to fill the void at outside and slot corner.