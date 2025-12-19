Awuzie (foot) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Awuzie managed to upgrade to a limited participant in practice Friday, so the cornerback has not been completely ruled out of playing in Sunday night's game. The 30-year-old's chances to suit up are likely tied to game-day mobility with the injured foot, and if he is unable to play T.J. Tampa will step in as the starting outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins.