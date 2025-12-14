site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-chidobe-awuzie-exits-game-with-foot-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Ravens' Chidobe Awuzie: Exits game with foot injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Awuzie (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Awuzie appeared to sustain the injury early in the third quarter. T.J. Tampa will likely come into the game at outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins for as long as Awuzie is sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read