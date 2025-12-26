default-cbs-image
Awuzie (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's matchup with the Packers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens official website reports.

Awuzie will make his return to action after missing the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots with a foot injury. The 30-year-old will be back in his starting role opposite of Nate Wiggins at cornerback versus Green Bay.

