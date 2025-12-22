default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Awuzie (foot) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

Awuzie was only able to log a single limited practice in Week 16, and it seems the 30-year-old's mobility was not where it needed to be for him to suit up for Sunday Night Football. T.J. Tampa will likely start at outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins in Awuzie's stead.

More News