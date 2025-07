Awuzie (ankle) has been a limited participant in training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Awuzie injured his ankle during a June practice and apparently is being eased into training camp. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the 30-year-old cornerback is fine, although it remains to be seen if Awuzie can earn a key role in a CB room with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander.