Awuzie (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Awuzie missed the Ravens' Week 5 loss to the Texans due to an apparent hamstring injury, and following Wednesday's DNP, it appears he's still dealing with the issue. The veteran corner from Colorado has appeared in four games for Baltimore this season, recording 18 total tackles and one pass defended. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams.