Awuzie (ankle) participated in team drills during Monday's training camp practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Awuzie had been eased into training camp after suffering an ankle injury in early June, but the veteran corner has been cleared to participate in team drills. Awuzie signed with the Ravens in late March after being released by the Titans, and he is expected to serve in a depth role at outside corner behind projected starters Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander. Awuzie was limited to just eight regular-season games last year due to a groin injury and finished with 26 tackles (17 solo), four pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble.