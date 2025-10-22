Awuzie (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Awuzie was sidelined for Weeks 5 and 6 due to a hamstring injury. The Ravens' Week 7 bye gave the veteran corner additional time to recover, and his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is on track to make his return against the Bears on Sunday. Awuzie's return will likely mean less snaps at outside corner for T.J. Tampa and Jaire Alexander.