Ravens' Chidobe Awuzie: Picks up shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awuzie did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder issue.
Awuzie logged just a 21 percent defensive snap share -- his lowest of the season -- this past Sunday in a loss to Pittsburgh, and that may be explained by the shoulder injury he is currently dealing with. It's unclear how serious the issue is, but his level of participation in practice Thursday and Friday should provide clarity about Awuzie's likelihood of playing Sunday versus Cincinnati.