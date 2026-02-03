Awuzie registered 43 tackles (29 solo) and seven pass defenses across 14 games for the Ravens in 2025.

Awuzie was limited to just eight games with the Titans in 2024 due to a hamstring injury before being released by Tennessee in March. He inked a one-year deal with Baltimore that same month and managed to stay on the field more in 2025. He started at corner in each of the first four games of the season but played 60 percent or less of the Ravens' defensive snaps in eight of his last 10 outings, which may have been due to multiple injuries that he was managing. Awuzie is an unrestricted free agent and will look to join a team in need of veteran depth in the secondary.