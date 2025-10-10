Awuzie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Awuzie will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. With the Ravens on the bye Week 7, the 2017 second-rounder will have additional time to rest before Baltimore's Week 8 tilt against Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 26. T.J. Tampa and Jaire Alexander are in line to see more snaps at outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins in Awuzie's absence.